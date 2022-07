Over 0.3m power pilferers nabbed across MEPCO region in last fiscal year

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MAPCO) have caught over 367,000 power pilferers during last fiscal year 2021-22.

A fine of Rs. 3 billion was imposed on power pilferers while Rs 2.29 billion was recovered during ongoing campaign against power pilferers in South Punjab.

Cases were also registered against 7872 electricity thieves.

According to Director Commercial MEPCO Asad Hammad, indiscriminate operation against electricity thieves was underway across MEPCO region under the directions of CEO MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana.

Over Rs 625 million fine was imposed to 33180 electricity thieves in Multan circle and 444 million was recovered. Cases were registered against 1045 electricity thieves.

Over Rs 625 million fine was imposed to 89721 power pilferers in DG Khan circle.

Rs 391 million was recovered while cases were registered against 1815 electricity thieves.

Likewise, Over Rs 263 million fine was imposed to 34022 electricity thieves in Vehari circle and Rs 202 million were collected while cases were registered against 880 electricity thieves.

Rs 225 million fine was imposed to 23084 electricity thieves in Bahawalpur circle and Rs 185 million were recovered. Cases were registered against 685 power pilferers.

Over Rs 279 million fine was imposed to 29,795 electricity thieves in Sahiwal Circle and Rs 212 million was recovered while cases were registered against 879 electricity thieves.

Over Rs 366 million fine was imposed to 39678 electricity thieves in Rahim Yar Khan and recovered 246 million while cases were registered against 725 electricity thieves.

Similarly, over Rs 182 million fine was imposed to 38001 electricity thieves in Bahawalnagar circle and recovered Rs 155 million while cases were registered against 366 electricity thieves.

Over Rs 231 million fine was imposed to 25558 power pilferers in Khanewal circle, Rs 129 million were recovered while cases registered against 308 power pilferers during last fiscal year July to June.