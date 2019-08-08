Over 0.3mln workforce proceeded abroad

Pakistan has sent 327,097 skilled and unskilled workers abroad for various job opportunities during the first seven months of 2019, the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE) revealed on Thursday.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan has sent 327,097 skilled and unskilled workers abroad for various job opportunities during the first seven months of 2019, the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE) revealed on Thursday.

According to the bureau, the emigration of skilled and unskilled workforce has witnessed 51 per cent growth compared to the same period of last year when Pakistan sent only 216,164 workers to foreign countries.

Similarly, the bureau has exported 202,718 skilled manpower to various countries, witnessing 58 per cent growth compared to the corresponding period of last year when only 128,021 was proceeded abroad.

Moreover, the emigration of unskilled workers also increased by 41 per cent this year as 124,379 went abroad in the first seven months.