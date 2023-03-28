UrduPoint.com

Over 0.4 Million Rupees Fine Imposed Against Profiteers In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2023 | 08:44 PM

Over 0.4 million rupees fine imposed against profiteers in Hyderabad

Over 0.4 million rupees fine was imposed against profiteers in Hyderabad district for overpricing essential items

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Over 0.4 million rupees fine was imposed against profiteers in Hyderabad district for overpricing essential items.

According to the daily price checking report issued here on Tuesday, Rs 120,000 fine was imposed against 4 milk shops for overcharging while a 10,000 rupees fine was charged to two poultry shops for over pricing poultry rates.

The district administration officers while taking action against profiteers and hoarders in different areas of the district and 5 vegetable vendors were fined Rs 5000, 18 fruit vendors for Rs 18000, 5 grocery shops were fined Rs 197,000 and two ghee/cooking oil shops were fined Rs 40,000 for over pricing during Ramazan.

The district administration also established four Bachat Bazaars in four talukas, City, Qasimabad, Latifabad and Rural to ensure the provision of essential items to poor people at cheap rates than the open market.

As per the details shared by the district administration, a fine of Rs 5000 each was imposed against two hotels in Taluka Hyderabad for violating the Ramazan Ordinance.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner-I, Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars of all talukas have taken action against profiteers in different areas on the directions of Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon, the statement said.

