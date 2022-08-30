UrduPoint.com

Over 0.4 Mln Children Administered Anti-polio Drops In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Over 0.4 mln children administered anti-polio drops in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Over 400,000 children under the age of five years were administered anti-polio drops during the week-long drive, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon said on Tuesday.

Talking to the media, after chairing an anti-polio drive post meeting here, he said the role of vaccination teams was commendable which put their utmost efforts to administer anti-polio drops to each child in the Federal capital.

He appreciated all the assistant commissioners and magistrates monitoring activities of vaccination teams, particularly in those areas where confirmed and refusal cases had been reported.

The DC said tally sheets, fingerprints of the children and performance of teams were checked throughout the drive on a daily basis.

The campaign was launched from house to house, through bus stands, toll plazas, markets and schools. Security was also ensured to the teams under the supervision of assistant commissioners and magistrates.

Memon expressed his gratitude to the parents and guardians for extending full cooperation to the anti-polio teams by administering anti-polio drops to their children.

Eradicating polio is a national cause, said DC and underscored the need for integrated efforts to make the Capital polio-free.

Among others, the meeting was attended by additional deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, magistrates and representatives from the World Health Organization, district health department, UNICEF and other concerned agencies.

