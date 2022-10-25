Over 0.4 mln children to get anti-polio drops: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Over 400,000 children under the age of five would receive anti-polio drops during the week-long drive commenced on the other day, deputy commissioner, Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon said on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Over 400,000 children under the age of five would receive anti-polio drops during the week-long drive commenced on the other day, deputy commissioner, Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon said on Tuesday.

"Multiple teams are deployed at toll plazas, bus stands, hospitals, schools, parks and other areas so that no child would be missed during the immunization campaign," he told APP, adding that all-out efforts would be made to achieve the set target.

Similarly, teams were visiting door-to-door to administer anti-polio drops to the children. The performance of teams were being monitored on daily basis to make the campaign successful.

"If a child miss vaccine during first day it was marked and kept on priority for the very next day," he elaborated.

The additional deputy commissioner and assistant commissioners, he said were paying visits to high risk areas to guide the field staff to ensure coverage of refusal cases on priority.

He said the assistant commissioners were tasked to inspect the performance of polio workers and effective coordination with health teams participating in the drive in their respective jurisdictions.

He appealed to parents to cooperate with the teams in administering drops to their children for their healthy life and for making Pakistan a polio-free country.

\395