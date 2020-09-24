UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 0.4 Mln Olive Trees Planted Across Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

Over 0.4 mln olive trees planted across Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Approximately 0.4 million olive trees had been planted by the Balochistan government across the province during the year aimed to fight water scarcity and for promotion of low-water consuming farming.

Out of such 0.4 million the Balochistan Agriculture Research Institute (BARI) had planted 221,000 olive saplings whereas the remaining were planted by Balochistan Agriculture Research and Development Center as part of its upcoming low water consuming project.

Talking to APP, Director General (BARI) Juma Khan said, "Plantation of olive tress will also provide farmers with an alternative crop which will be helpful ill help in bringing prosperity to the backward areas." He added that the saplings of olive trees were imported from Italy and were being provided to farmers free of cost for their economic development.

The province has also been working to produce the saplings of olive trees in our own nurseries. For extraction of olive oil, plants were being established in various cities of the province.

He said that the ARI has started training programmes for farmers and landowners of the province about the modern farming methods.

He said, "Cultivation of such 400,000 olive plants was done at 4,000 acres to resist climate change issue besides introducing a good source of income for the poor farmers of the province.

He said it was priority of the government to make barren land cultivable for the promotion of livestock and agriculture sector of the province.

He said such new initiative would help generate revenue for the province, besides bringing large areas of barren land under cultivation.

Appreciating the plant distribution process, local farmers said such initiatives were imperative for prosperity of the province, besides ensuring involvement of lower middle class in the country development.

They praised the ARI for ensuring transparency in plants distribution process in the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan Poor Water Agriculture Oil Bari Italy From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Extraction (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

PTCL in collaboration with Huawei deploys first XG ..

19 minutes ago

Asian markets tumble again as virus, stimulus, ele ..

28 seconds ago

HK activist Joshua Wong arrested again, vows to fi ..

2 minutes ago

IIUI, Egypt agree on enhancing cooperation in educ ..

2 minutes ago

EC ready for holding local bodies elections in KP

2 minutes ago

Legendary newspaper editor Harold Evans dies aged ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.