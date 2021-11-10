UrduPoint.com

Over 0.4 Mln People Fully Vaccinated In Hyderabad

Wed 10th November 2021 | 08:34 PM

Over 0.4 mln people fully vaccinated in Hyderabad

As many as 406482 people have been fully vaccinated in district Hyderabad till Tuesday (November 09), the health authorities said

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 406482 people have been fully vaccinated in district Hyderabad till Tuesday (November 09), the health authorities said.

According to official figures, 742675 people had so far received the first dose while 406482 people were fully vaccinated by receiving the second dose of the vaccine.

The district focal person informed that on the directions of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and the Sindh government, inoculation process was in progress in all four talukas of the district.

The number of coronavirus active cases have been recorded as 362 in the district, of which 14 patients are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi while 348 people are isolated at their homes, daily situation report stated.

The district administration has taken measures to facilitate public for getting COVID-19 vaccine and a mass vaccination centre along with 32 centres are operational in different areas of the district.

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also appealed to the general public to immediately get them vaccinated as vaccination was the only way to curb spread of the virus.

