Over 0.44 Mln People Fully Vaccinated In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 07:04 PM

Over 0.44 mln people fully vaccinated in Hyderabad

As many as 443727 people have been fully vaccinated in district Hyderabad till Sunday, said the health authorities on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 443727 people have been fully vaccinated in district Hyderabad till Sunday, said the health authorities on Tuesday.

According to official figures, 797367 people had so far received the first dose while 443727 people were fully vaccinated by receiving the second dose of the vaccine.

The district focal person informed that on the directions of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and the Sindh government, inoculation process was in progress in all four talukas of the district.

The number of coronavirus active cases have been recorded as 329 in the district, of which 296 patients are isolated at their homes while rest are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi, daily situation report stated.

The district administration has taken measures to facilitate public for getting COVID-19 vaccine and a mass vaccination center along with 32 centers were operational in different areas of the district.

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also appealed the general public to immediately get them vaccinated as vaccination was the only way to curb the spread of the virus.

