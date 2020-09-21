UrduPoint.com
Over 0.4mln Children To Be Immunized Against Polio In Swat

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 07:26 PM

The five-day anti polio vaccination has started across the district here on Monday where as many as 481,000 children under the age of five would be given anti polio drops

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :The five-day anti polio vaccination has started across the district here on Monday where as many as 481,000 children under the age of five would be given anti polio drops.

Deputy Commissioner Saqib Raza presiding over a meeting to review the polio vaccination arrangements, he directed the health department and polio workers to ensure 100 percent vacation of the children.

He said that all arrangements have been finalized for the five-day polio vaccination drive which has been launched in all union councils of the district at a time.

On the occasion it was informed that t1722 teams have been constituted under the supervision of 367 area in-charge and medical officers of 83 union councils, while the public representatives would also be involved in the vaccination drive.

The meeting was attended by MN Salim ur Rehman, MPA Fazl Hakim, DHO Swat Akram Shah and other high officials of health department and district administration.

