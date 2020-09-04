UrduPoint.com
Over 0.5 Million Animals Vaccinated In Tharparkar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 09:54 PM

The Livestock department has vaccinated 554,690 animals and drenched 673,124 while 14,519 animals were treated against various diseases in different areas of Tharparkar district

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :The Livestock department has vaccinated 554,690 animals and drenched 673,124 while 14,519 animals were treated against various diseases in different areas of Tharparkar district.The Additional Director Livestock, Tharparkar Dr.

Nobat Khan Khoso, in a statement on Friday, said that mobile teams of the department has visited taluka Kaloe and set veterinary camps to vaccinate and treat ailing animals.In view of monsoon emergency in the district which heavily depends on Livestock raising and breading the mobile teams of the department were visiting on daily basis different talukas to carry out vaccination of livestock.

