Over 0.5 Mln Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Provided To Federating Units: NCOC

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Saturday informed that 504,000 Coronavirus vaccine doses were provided to the federating units for inoculation of front line healthcare workers (FLHCWS) since the vaccination process launched simultaneously across the country.

The vaccine administration to FLHCWs was in progress under the National Vaccine Strategy.

So far, the vaccine distribution to provinces included 118,000 Covid vaccine doses to the Punjab where the maximum vaccine doses of 121,000 were given to Sindh, 28,000 doses to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16,000 to Balochistan, 15,500 to Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 11,000 to Asad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and 5,000 to Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

It merits mention that these doses were the double shot SinoPharm vaccine donated by the Peoples Republic of China to Pakistan.

