UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 0.5 Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Provided To Federating Units: NCOC

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 12:00 AM

Over 0.5 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to federating units: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Saturday informed that 504,500 coronavirus vaccine doses were provided to the federating units for inoculation of front line healthcare workers (FLHCWS) since the vaccination process was launched simultaneously across the country.

The vaccine administration to FLHCWs was in progress under the National Vaccine Strategy.

So far, the vaccine distribution to provinces included 188,000 Covid vaccine doses to the Punjab where the maximum vaccine doses of 204,000 were given to Sindh, 44,000 doses to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 21,000 to Balochistan, 23,500 to Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 16,000 to Asad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and 8,000 to Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

It merits mention that these doses were the double shot SinoPharm vaccine donated by the Peoples Republic of China to Pakistan.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab China Jammu Gilgit Baltistan Progress Azad Jammu And Kashmir Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CEO of Tawazun addresses challenges facing UAE def ..

21 minutes ago

Maryam's demand of re-election in NA-75 reflects d ..

47 minutes ago

Pakistani peacekeeper dies in Khartoum of traffic ..

48 minutes ago

Atletico Madrid stumble again to keep La Liga titl ..

48 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Saturday 20 Feb 2021

48 minutes ago

Three die in road accident

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.