Over 0.55 mln people fully vaccinated in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as 558353 people were fully vaccinated in district Hyderabad till December 19, the health authorities said.

According to official figures, 976883 people had so far received the first dose while 558353 people were fully vaccinated by receiving the second dose of the vaccine.

The district focal person informed that on the directions of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and the Sindh government, inoculation process was in progress in all four talukas of the district.

The number of corona virus active cases have been recorded as 167 in the district, of which 6 patients are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi while 161 people are isolated at their homes, daily situation report stated.

The district administration has taken measures to facilitate public for getting COVID-19 vaccine and a mass vaccination centre along with 32 centres are operational in different areas of the district.

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also appealed to the general public to immediately get them vaccinated as vaccination was the only way to curb spread of the virus.