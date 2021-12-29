Over 0.59 mln people fully vaccinated in Hyderabad

As many as 591937 people have been fully vaccinated in district Hyderabad till Tuesday (December 28), the health authorities said

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as 591937 people have been fully vaccinated in district Hyderabad till Tuesday (December 28), the health authorities said.

According to official figures, 1031182 people had so far received the first dose while 591937 people were fully vaccinated by receiving the second dose of the vaccine.

The district focal person informed that on the directions of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and the Sindh government, inoculation process was in progress in all four talukas of the district.

The number of coronavirus active cases have been recorded as 231 in the district, of which 225 patients are isolated at their homes while 6 are admitted at LU hospital, Hyderabad, daily situation report stated.

The district administration has taken measures to facilitate public for getting COVID-19 vaccine and several centres are operational in different areas of the district.

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also appealed the general public to immediately get vaccinated as vaccination was the only way to curb spread of the virus.