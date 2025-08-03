Over 0.59m cotton bales arrival recorded at ginneries till July 31

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Seed Cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 0.59 million (593,821) bales have reached

ginning factories across the country by July 31, 2025, registering a decrease of 29.66

percent as compared to corresponding period of last year.

According to a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginneries Association (PCGA)

issued to the media on Sunday, over 550,151 bales have undergone the ginning

process i.e converted into bales.

Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded 301,481 bales registering an increase

of 3.

05 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year when arrivals

were recorded 292,555 bales.

Sindh produced 292,340 bales registering a decrease of 47.01 percent as compared

to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 551,702 bales.

The arrivals of seed cotton in Baluchistan was recorded at 15,000 bales.

Exporters/traders didn't bought cotton bales while textile sector bought total

529,154 bales.