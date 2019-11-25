Over 0.5mln needy fed at 3 shelter homes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration, during this year, has served food to 544,913 labourers and needy people at its three shelter homes (Panah Gahas) set up across the Federal capital as a special initiative of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government.

At the onset of 2019, the shelter homes, having capacity to house around 430 people, were established at I-11, G-9 and Tarlai on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat told APP on Monday.

Giving details, he said 443,112 people were offered breakfast, lunch and dinners at I-11 shelter home which had a capacity to provide shelter to some 250 people every night, adding that it remained at top in providing meals to labourers and destitute.

Panah Gahas at Tarlai and G-9 had offered food to 52,501 and 49,300 needy people during the first eleven months of this year, the DC added.

He said 75,712 passengers had stayed at all of those shelter homes during this year, adding that the ICT admin was managing their financial affairs with the help of philanthropists.

Hamza said the capital administration was also looking after the affairs of a Langar Khana launched under Ehsaas programme in collaboration with Saylani Welfare International Trust.

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, in his tweet, said the Punjab government had hosted as many as 384,141 poor in Lahore this year.

He said this downtrodden segment of the society was sleeping on roads and pavements with empty stomach before Imran Khan became Prime Minister of Pakistan.

"For this purpose, Imran Khan built a guest house in all major cities and made them (shelter-less people) as state guest,"