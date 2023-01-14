UrduPoint.com

Over 0.6 Mln To Be Administered Anti-polio Drops In Vehari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Over 0.6 mln to be administered anti-polio drops in Vehari

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Wirk inaugurated the anti-polio campaign by administering polio drops to kids.

He said that the anti-polio campaign would continue from January 16 to January 20, 2023.

The anti-polio drops would be administered to 622,615 children across the district for which 2374 teams have been formed.

The teams will visit door to door and administer polio drops at entrances and exits, bus stands and other public places, he concluded.

