Over 0.61 Mln People Fully Vaccinated In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2022 | 10:07 PM

Over 0.61 mln people fully vaccinated in Hyderabad

As many as 618782 people have been fully vaccinated in district Hyderabad till Wednesday (Jan 05), the health authorities said

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 618782 people have been fully vaccinated in district Hyderabad till Wednesday (Jan 05), the health authorities said.

According to official figures, 1097518 people had so far received the first dose while 618782 people were fully vaccinated by receiving the second dose of the vaccine.

The district focal person informed that on the directions of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) and the Sindh government, inoculation process was in progress in all four talukas of the district.

The number of coronavirus active cases have been recorded as 160 in the district, of which 154 patients are isolated at their homes while 6 are admitted at LU hospital, Hyderabad, daily situation report stated.

The district administration has taken measures to facilitate the public for getting COVID-19 vaccine and several centers are operational in different areas of the district.

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also appealed to the general public to immediately get them vaccinated as vaccination was the only way to curb spread of the virus.

