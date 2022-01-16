UrduPoint.com

Over 0.66 Mln People Fully Vaccinated In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Over 0.66 mln people fully vaccinated in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 665187 people have been fully vaccinated in district Hyderabad till Saturday (Jan 15), the health authorities said.

According to official figures, 1208065 people had so far received the first dose while 665187 people were fully vaccinated by receiving the second dose of the vaccine.

The district focal person informed that on the directions of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) and the Sindh government, inoculation process has been expedited in all four talukas of the district.

The number of coronavirus active cases have been recorded as 460 in the district, of which 445 patients are isolated at their homes while 15 are admitted in different hospitals of Karachi and Hyderabad, daily situation report stated.

The district administration has taken measures to facilitate the public for getting COVID-19 vaccine and several centers are operational in different areas of the district.

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also appealed to the general public to immediately get them vaccinated as vaccination was the only way to curb spread of the virus.

