Over 0.7 Million Children To Be Vaccinated During Anti-polio Drive

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 03:50 PM

Over 0.7 million children to be vaccinated during Anti-polio drive

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The anti-polio drive commenced in Bahawalpur on Monday in which more than 717,000 children up to five years of ages will be administered anti-polio drops.

According to the Director Health Services Bahawalpur Dr Zaki Ali, as many as 1770 teams have been formed for administering the polio drops included 1464 mobile teams, 167 fixed teams, 133 transit teams and special teams for the Cholistan and the river areas.

The campaign will be monitored by 477 area In-charges, 122 Union Council Monitoring Officers and six tehsil supervisors.

The left out children will be given vaccines on June 10 and June 11.

More Stories From Pakistan

