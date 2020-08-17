Over 0.7 mln children get vaccine in three- day anti polio drive

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :More than 0.7 million children under the age of 5-years were administered anti-polio vaccines and Vitamin-A drops during the three-day door to door anti-polio campaign in Bahawalpur district.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial visited Satellite Town and inspected the performance of mobile polio teams.

He talked to the polio workers and appreciated their efforts in keeping Bahawalpur polio-free for the last many years. Some 1473 teams were constituted for the campaign which included 1288 mobile teams and 167 fixed teams. The campaign was monitored by 296 Area In-charges, 123 Union Council Monitoring Officers and six tehsil supervisors.

Special teams were formed to administer anti-polio vaccines to children residing in the Cholistan, river banks and children of gypsies.