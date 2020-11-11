Over 0.7 mln children to be administered anti-polio drops in upcoming drive

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :As many as 717,694 children under the age of 5 years will be administered anti-Polio drops in the district during upcoming anti-polio drive scheduled to be commenced from November 30 in Bahawalpur.

This was told in a meeting held at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here on Wednesday under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Khan Sial.

Focal Person Dr Zaki Ali briefed the meeting that teams will visit schools to administer anti-polio drops and ensure that no child is left out. He told that 1770 teams have been constituted for the campaign which included 1464 mobile teams, 173 fixed teams and 133 transit teams.

While five special teams have been formed to administer anti-polio vaccines to children residing in the Cholistan, at river banks and of gipsies.

The campaign will be monitored by 296 Area In-charges, 122 Union Council Monitoring Officers and six tehsil supervisors. Deputy Commissioner directed to use masks, gloves and hand sanitizers during the campaign in order to avoid the spread of coronavirus. He said that all-out efforts are needed to make the campaign successful and make the district polio-free. The meeting also discussed the situation of dengue in the district.