UrduPoint.com

Over 0.7 Mln People Fully Vaccinated In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Over 0.7 mln people fully vaccinated in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 701393 people have been fully vaccinated in district Hyderabad till Saturday (Jan 22), the health authorities said.

According to official figures, 1086582 people had so far received the first dose while 665187 people were fully vaccinated by receiving the second dose of the vaccine and 8945 people received booster dose as per the advice of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The district focal person informed that on the directions of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) and the Sindh government, inoculation process was in progress in the district on fast track.

The number of coronavirus active cases have been recorded as 1480 in the district, of which 1458 patients are isolated at their homes while 22 are admitted in different hospitals of Karachi and Hyderabad, daily situation report stated.

The district administration has taken measures to facilitate the public for getting COVID-19 vaccine and several centers were made operational in different areas of the district for carrying out the inoculation process.

The district administration has also appealed to the general public for immediately getting them vaccinated as it was the only way to curb spread of the current wave of the virus.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Hyderabad Progress National University Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

4 hours ago
 UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Dis ..

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Disappearance of 2 Female Activis ..

20 hours ago
 Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

20 hours ago
 Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Chris ..

Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union - Report ..

20 hours ago
 Five held with narcotics in sialkot

Five held with narcotics in sialkot

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.