Over 0.74 Mln People Fully Vaccinated In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Over 0.74 mln people fully vaccinated in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 7,46,523 people have been fully vaccinated in district Hyderabad till Saturday (Jan 29), the health authorities said.

According to official figures, 1130855 people had so far received the dose while 746523 people were fully vaccinated by receiving the second dose of the vaccine and 12436 people received booster dose as per the advice of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The district focal person informed that on the directions of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) and the Sindh government, inoculation process was in progress in the district on fast track.

The number of coronavirus active cases have been recorded as 2131 in the district, of which 2107 patients are isolated at their homes while 24 are admitted in different hospitals of Karachi and Hyderabad, daily situation report stated.

The district administration has taken measures to facilitate the public for getting COVID-19 vaccine and several centers were made operational in different areas of the district for carrying out the inoculation process.

The district administration has also appealed to the general public for immediately getting them vaccinated as it was the only way to curb the spread of the current wave of the virus.

