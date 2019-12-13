UrduPoint.com
Over 0.8 M Fine Collected From Profiteers In Bahawalpur

Fri 13th December 2019 | 06:59 PM

Over 0.8 m fine collected from profiteers in Bahawalpur

As many as 20 Price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 1884 shops this month

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :As many as 20 Price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 1884 shops this month.

Out of these, 433 shops were found overcharging and selling items for more than the mentioned prices.

As many as 16 cases were filed with police and fine of Rs 822,600 was collected on the spot.

Deputy Commissioner has directed price control magistrates to inspect the shops on a daily basis and take strict action against overpricing and hoarding.

