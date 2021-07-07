Over 0.8 mln COVID-19 doses administered in Rwp

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 810,581 people including 31,881 health workers and 778,700 senior citizens have jabbed themselves so far against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) from 23 centres operating across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

According to data shared by the district health authority here Wednesday, 33 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, with thirteen belonged to Rawal Town, eight from Potohar town, four from Rawalpindi Cantt, two from Kahutta, five from Taxila and one from Gujjar Khan.

"Presently 38 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 11 in Holy Family Hospital,5 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,13 in Institute of Urology and 9 in Fauji Foundation Hospital," the health authority report said.

District Health Authority updated that three patients had died due to this deadly disease during the last 24 hours.