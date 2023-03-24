UrduPoint.com

Over 0.86 Mln 'Free' Flour Bags Distributed Among Deserving Families

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Over 0.86 mln 'Free' flour bags distributed among deserving families

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :As many as 866,566 bags of 10 kg flour were distributed among the underprivileged families free of cost by the Government of Punjab from March 18-23 here on Friday.

These flour bags were provided from allocated distribution points and utility stores.

Deputy Commissioner(DC) Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited 'Free' flour points set up at Government Abbasia Higher Secondary school, Dring Stadium, and Eid Gah, to review the distribution process.

He said that the aged people should sit in the waiting room so that they do not face any problems while receiving flour bags.

On the occasion, it was informed that 306,420 flour bags of 10 kg have been distributed in the Bahawalpur district from March 18-23.

In Bahawalnagar district, 261442 'Free' bags had been distributed while in Rahim Yar khan district, 298704 bags had been given to downtrodden families.

