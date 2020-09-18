UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 0.87 Million Cattle Heads Vaccinated,treated In Tharparkar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 11:00 PM

Over 0.87 million cattle heads vaccinated,treated in Tharparkar

The Livestock department is providing vaccination and treatment facilities to the animals by setting up veterinary camps in far flung areas of district Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The Livestock department is providing vaccination and treatment facilities to the animals by setting up veterinary camps in far flung areas of district Tharparkar. The Additional Director Livestock Tharparkar Dr.

Nobat Khan Khoso informed that 6,62,736 cattle had been vaccinated and 1,90,020 animals drenched while 17230 more were treated against different ailments in veterinary camps set up in different talukas.

The economy of Tharparkar heavily depended on Livestock department and on directives of district administration veterinary camps for vaccination and treatment of animals were being set in different areas of the district to secure the main livelihood source of the area from losses, he said.

Related Topics

Tharparkar From

Recent Stories

UNSC Calls on Afghan Warring Parties to Continue E ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan appreciated for launching programs to mit ..

10 minutes ago

Hazrat Bibi Sakina conference held

10 minutes ago

Commissioner inaugurates Polio Eradication Campaig ..

10 minutes ago

US, EU, Canada to Unveil Coordinated Sanctions in ..

13 minutes ago

Two rangers killed in famed DR Congo wildlife rese ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.