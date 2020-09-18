Over 0.87 million cattle heads vaccinated,treated in Tharparkar

(@FahadShabbir)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The Livestock department is providing vaccination and treatment facilities to the animals by setting up veterinary camps in far flung areas of district Tharparkar. The Additional Director Livestock Tharparkar Dr.

Nobat Khan Khoso informed that 6,62,736 cattle had been vaccinated and 1,90,020 animals drenched while 17230 more were treated against different ailments in veterinary camps set up in different talukas.

The economy of Tharparkar heavily depended on Livestock department and on directives of district administration veterinary camps for vaccination and treatment of animals were being set in different areas of the district to secure the main livelihood source of the area from losses, he said.