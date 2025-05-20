Over 0.8m houses fully constructed for flood-affectees in Sindh: Sharjeel

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday said that the remarkable efforts of the Sindh government for flood victims have set an example not only for other provinces of the country but also the entire world.

The goal of constructing 2.1 million houses for millions of flood-affected families once seemed like a dream, but the Sindh government turned it into reality through determination, relentless hardwork, and a strong commitment to public service.

He said that so far over 800,000 houses have already been fully constructed in Sindh, which he termed as an achievement worthy of recognition in the Guinness Book of World Records.

The Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the construction of houses for flood victims will be remembered as a historic achievement, written in golden letters in the country’s history.

He said this remarkable accomplishment is the result of the vision and leadership of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who had clearly stated that flood victims would not only receive assistance but also be provided with complete houses to lead a dignified life.

Memon said, following the instructions of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Sindh government worked tirelessly to construct transparent, sustainable, and eco-friendly houses in the flood-affected areas.

These houses are not merely structures of bricks and cement, they represent a new beginning and a symbol of hope for every family. Each house would have clean drinking water, toilets, electricity, and other basic amenities to ensure that residents can live a safe, healthy, and life.

The Senior Minister said that special attention has been given to the needs of women, children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities in the rural and underdeveloped areas of Sindh.

He said that the Energy Department is providing solar panels to thousands of poor and middle-class families. The aim is to help low-income households reduce their dependence on costly electricity bills and generate power according to their needs.

Memon said that the possession rights of these houses are being conferred on women to provide them a sense of security and for empowering them.