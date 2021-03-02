Over 0.9 mln children to receive deworming tablets

Over 0.9 million children of age between 5 to 14 years would be given free of cost deworming tablets during a five-day-long drive being started from April 5

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Over 0.9 million children of age between 5 to 14 years would be given free of cost deworming tablets during a five-day-long drive being started from April 5.

Chairing a meeting to review arrangements made for the drive, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Abdullah Mehmood underlined the need for effective utilization of available resources to run the campaign successfully.

He directed the officials to ensure that each child studying in seminaries, schools, or working at different places must be given the deworming medicine as abdominal worms can cause several diseases.

The ADC urged the citizens to cooperate with the health teams as a healthy child was essential for a healthy society and this message should be conveyed to every nook and corner of the district.