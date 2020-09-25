UrduPoint.com
Over 0.94 Million Cattle Heads Vaccinated,treated In Tharparkar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 09:42 PM

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Nawaz Soho, the Livestock department is providing vaccination and treatment facilities by setting up veterinary camps in far flung areas of district Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Nawaz Soho, the Livestock department is providing vaccination and treatment facilities by setting up veterinary camps in far flung areas of district Tharparkar.

The Additional Director Livestock Tharparkar Dr.

Nobat Khan Khoso informed that 7,29,957 cattle heads had been vaccinated against various disease, 1,09,422 animals were drenched while 1,03,041 animals were treated against different ailments in veterinary camps set up in different talukas.

The economy of Tharparkar heavily depended on Livestock. On the directives of district administration veterinary camps for vaccination and treatment of animals were being set in different areas of the district to secure the main livelihood source of the area from losses.

