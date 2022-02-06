UrduPoint.com

Over 0.94 Mln People Fully Vaccinated In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Over 0.94 mln people fully vaccinated in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 945987 people have been fully vaccinated in district Hyderabad till Saturday (Feb 05), the health authorities said.

According to official figures, 1193517 people had so far received the first dose while 945987 people were fully vaccinated by receiving complete doses of the vaccine and 14566 people had received booster doses as per the advice of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The district focal person informed that on the directions of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) and the Sindh government, inoculation process was in progress in the district on fast track and door to door campaign was underway to cover vaccination targets.

The number of coronavirus active cases have been recorded as 3431 in the district, of which 3399 patients are isolated at their homes while 32 are admitted in different hospitals of Karachi and Hyderabad, daily situation report stated.

The district administration has taken measures to facilitate the public for getting COVID-19 vaccine and several centers were made operational in different areas of the district for carrying out the inoculation process.

The district administration has also appealed to the general public for immediately getting them vaccinated as it was the only way to curb spread of the current wave of the virus.

