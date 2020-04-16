Over 0.95 m people signed up for 'Tiger Force'

More than 0.95 million people have registered themselves on the Pakistan Citizen Portal for the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Tiger Force (CRTF) which is being set up to carry out relief and rescue activities across the country amid coronavirus crisis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :More than 0.95 million people have registered themselves on the Pakistan Citizen Portal for the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Tiger Force (CRTF) which is being set up to carry out relief and rescue activities across the country amid coronavirus crisis.

According to the real time volunteers' data on the CRTF web portal, some 0.62 million aspirants were from Punjab, 0.14 million from Sindh and 0.13 million Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Whereas, more than 45,000 people signed up for the CRTF from other areas including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Islamabad.

The deadline for registration of the CRTF had expired on April 15 which was extended by the government on April 10, an official from the office of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs told APP on Thursday.

The CRTF started the registration process on March 31, he added Soon after the completion of registration process, the lists of the volunteers would be placed on the dashboards of Pakistan Citizen's Portal for the respective Deputy Commissioners (DCs), read an official handout which was shared by the government with all the district administrations.

According to the document, a copy of which is available with APP, the DCs would be given option of retrieving the volunteers' data on the basis of their locality, qualification or skill set. They would notify three Committees for different administrative tiers as per the composition and Terms of References (ToRs) defined by the government for management and supervision of the CRTF at field level.

The committees would be set up at District, Tehsil and Union Council or village level.

The district administrations would also ensure that the volunteers' services were utilized for carrying out the relief activities as per their jobs description defined under the separate ToRs.

According to those ToRs, the members of CRTF were ought to perform multiple duties including ration distribution, identification of deserving people, quarantine centers management, transportation and mobilization of workers, non-intrusive surveillance of home quarantine, data collection of labourers, public awareness against coronavirus and other tasks.

The tiger force members would perform the aforementioned duties in their respective localities by following the instructions of respective local administrations.

The district administrations were advised to treat the volunteers politely and respectfully. It would also appreciate and guide them during their duty time.

A code of conduct for the CRTF members was also shared with the district administrations. Rest is the content of official handout.

All volunteers while performing their duties, shall adhere to following code of conduct. The volunteer shall; a) Regularly carry the Volunteer ID card or any other identity instrument provided while performing duties.

b) Introduce him/her to the officer/person to whom their services are deputed & also to the community of work place.

c) Not assume any duty/responsibility until assigned by the district administration or by the stakeholder to whom his/her services are deputed d) Perform duties with honesty and provide actual information about the work done.

g) Give quality time to this sacred cause and perform only the assigned duties during the course of volunteer work.

h) Work only in the assigned area of responsibility.

i) Not delegate any assigned task onward to any other volunteer/person until allowed.

j) Not perform duties independently rather follow instructions/guidance of the officer/person to whom his/her services are deputed.

k) Not engage in any illegal activities i.e mis-appropriation of goods, provision of "-false information etc. l) Not misbehave with the partner volunteers or the community.

m) Timely inform the authorities regarding their non-availability. Timely inform the authorities about any issue in the offing or being faced.

n) Equally follow the instructions issued for general public to wash hands, use sanitizers, maintains social distancing, wear masks, avoid greetings etc.

o) Maintain high moral and behavioral standard while performing duties.

p) Maintain daily activity log and share at the end of the week.q) Not present him/her as a Govt; official or an official representative/office bearer of a political party.

In case of non-observance of the above Code of Conduct by any volunteer, the membership of the volunteer shall be terminated forthwith, his card shall be cancelled and all concerned shall be informed to stop assigning duties.