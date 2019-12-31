Over 1 in 2 (51%) internet users from Pakistan claim they visit websites for news

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 51% internet users claim they visit websites for news

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 51% internet users claim they visit websites for news.



A representative sample of men and women that were internet users from across the four provinces was asked, “Do you visit internet websites for news?” In response, 51% of the internet users said they visit internet websites for news while 49% said they do not visit internet websites for news.