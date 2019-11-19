UrduPoint.com
Over 1 In 2 (56%) Pakistanis Support The Government Initiative To Open The Border For The Kartarpur Corridor

Tue 19th November 2019 | 01:11 PM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 56% Pakistanis support the government initiative to open the border for the Kartarpur Corridor.


A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Recently, in Pakistan’s District of Narowal, a border has been opened, through which Indian Sikhs will be able to travel without visa and will perform pilgrimage to their sacred site known as Kartarpur.

Some people are opposing government’s policy of facilitating Sikhs and permitting them to perform pilgrimage visa-free while some are supporting it. Do you support or oppose this government initiative?” In response, 56% said they are in support of this government initiative, 38% opposed it and 6% said they did not know or wish to respond.

