Over 1 in 2 Pakistanis (53%) believe that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to America was a success

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, over 1 in 2 Pakistanis believe that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to America was a success.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Some days ago Prime Minister Imran Khan visited United States of America. Some people think his visit was successful while some think his visit was a failure.

What is your opinion on this matter?” In response, 53% believed that it was a successful trip whereas 29% Pakistanis felt that it was an unsuccessful trip. 18% said they did not know/wish to respond.