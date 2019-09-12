According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, over 1 in 3 (35%) Pakistanis believe that there is no difference between Pakistanis living abroad and those living in Pakistan when it comes to being true and honest Muslims

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Some people believe that Pakistanis working or permanently residing abroad are better than Pakistanis living in Pakistan with respect to being honest and best Muslims.

In this regard, do you think that overseas Pakistanis are better, worse or is there no difference between them and the Pakistanis living here?”. In response, 42% believe that Pakistanis living abroad are better off with respect to being honest and best Muslims as compared to Pakistanis living in the country whereas 13% expressed that they are worse off.

35% people believe that Pakistanis living in the country and those living abroad are the same in this particular aspect while 10% said they did not know/did not wish to respond.