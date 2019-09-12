UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 1 In 3 (35%) Pakistanis Believe That There Is No Difference Between Pakistanis Living Abroad And Those Living In Pakistan When It Comes To Being True And Honest Muslims

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 12:43 PM

Over 1 in 3 (35%) Pakistanis believe that there is no difference between Pakistanis living abroad and those living in Pakistan when it comes to being true and honest Muslims

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, over 1 in 3 (35%) Pakistanis believe that there is no difference between Pakistanis living abroad and those living in Pakistan when it comes to being true and honest Muslims

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th September, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, over 1 in 3 (35%) Pakistanis believe that there is no difference between Pakistanis living abroad and those living in Pakistan when it comes to being true and honest Muslims.
A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Some people believe that Pakistanis working or permanently residing abroad are better than Pakistanis living in Pakistan with respect to being honest and best Muslims.

In this regard, do you think that overseas Pakistanis are better, worse or is there no difference between them and the Pakistanis living here?”. In response, 42% believe that Pakistanis living abroad are better off with respect to being honest and best Muslims as compared to Pakistanis living in the country whereas 13% expressed that they are worse off.

35% people believe that Pakistanis living in the country and those living abroad are the same in this particular aspect while 10% said they did not know/did not wish to respond.

Related Topics

Pakistan Same Gallup Women Muslim From Best

Recent Stories

Good Things Come Twice: HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 - Spe ..

21 minutes ago

China Successfully Launches 3 New Satellites on Lo ..

2 minutes ago

Beijing to exit 200 most polluted cities list

2 minutes ago

Russian Mission in Syria Discovers Militants' Form ..

2 minutes ago

Manarat Al Saadiyat to host Macro Photography exhi ..

46 minutes ago

Etihad Airways relaunches website as part of ongoi ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.