Over 1 in 3 (35%) Pakistanis claim that they are always concerned about the prices of healthy foods; 1 in 5 (19%) say they are never concerned

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 35% Pakistanis claim that they are always concerned about the prices of healthy foods; 19% say they are never concerned.



A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “How often would you say that you are concerned about the prices of healthy foods?” In response, 35% say they are always concerned about prices of healthy foods, 19% say they are often concerned, 18% say sometimes, 9% say very little/occasionally and 19% say they are never concerned about the prices of healthy foods.