Over 1 In 4 Pakistanis (27%) Claim That Someone In Their Household Is Suffering From Depression
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 05:40 PM
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th April, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, over 1 in 4 Pakistanis (27%) claim that someone in their household is suffering from depression.
A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Are any of your household members suffering from depression?” In response, 27% said yes while 73% said no.