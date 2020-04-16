According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, over 1 in 4 Pakistanis (27%) claim that someone in their household is suffering from depression

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th April, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, over 1 in 4 Pakistanis (27%) claim that someone in their household is suffering from depression.

A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Are any of your household members suffering from depression?” In response, 27% said yes while 73% said no.