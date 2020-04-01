According to a Gallup International Snap Poll conducted in March 2020, over 1 in 5 Pakistanis (23%) believe that coronavirus has deliberately been spread by a foreign power

A nationally representative sample of adult men and women from across the four provinces was asked the following question, “Do you believe that a foreign power/other force is deliberately causing the spread of Coronavirus or do you think it is something that emerged naturally?” In response, 72% said they disagreed and believed that nobody is behind the coronavirus which has emerged naturally while 23% believed that a foreign power/other force has deliberately spread the virus.

5% said they do not know/did not wish to respond.