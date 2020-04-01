UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 1 In 5 Pakistanis (23%) Believe That Coronavirus Has Deliberately Been Spread By A Foreign Power

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 01:02 PM

Over 1 in 5 Pakistanis (23%) believe that Coronavirus has deliberately been spread by a foreign power

According to a Gallup International Snap Poll conducted in March 2020, over 1 in 5 Pakistanis (23%) believe that coronavirus has deliberately been spread by a foreign power

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020) According to a Gallup International Snap Poll conducted in March 2020, over 1 in 5 Pakistanis (23%) believe that coronavirus has deliberately been spread by a foreign power.


A nationally representative sample of adult men and women from across the four provinces was asked the following question, “Do you believe that a foreign power/other force is deliberately causing the spread of Coronavirus or do you think it is something that emerged naturally?” In response, 72% said they disagreed and believed that nobody is behind the coronavirus which has emerged naturally while 23% believed that a foreign power/other force has deliberately spread the virus.

5% said they do not know/did not wish to respond.

Related Topics

Gallup March Women 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Salman Khan’s nephew Abdullah passes away

3 minutes ago

Three selected ventilators design sent to DRAP for ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistani-American doctors to send key medical ite ..

6 minutes ago

China's lunar rover travels over 424 meters on moo ..

4 minutes ago

Europe coronavirus death toll tops 30,000: AFP tal ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's Gazprom Says Resumed Gas Traffic to China ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.