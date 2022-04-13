UrduPoint.com

Over 1 Kg Buying Allowed At Agri Fair Price Shops: CS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2022 | 09:15 PM

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal on Wednesday said that for the convenience of consumers, buying of more than one kilogram vegetables had been allowed at the agriculture fair price shops

He said this during a surprise visit to the Ramadan bazaars at Harbanspura and Singhpura and inspected the quality, prices and availability of eatables.

The Chief Secretary also inquired from the consumers about the arrangements in the Ramadan bazaars.

Expressing satisfaction over the arrangements, the buyers said that the establishment of Ramadan bazaars was a good initiative and quality items were available here at discounted rates.

The Chief Secretary said that the purpose of setting up Ramadan bazaars was to provide relief to the common man.

He mentioned that agriculture fair price shops had been set up in Ramadan bazaars to provide vegetables and fruits at discounted rates.

He said that the consumers could purchase up to two kg of tomatoes, onion etc from these agriculture fair price shops now.

He said that everything including flour and sugar was available in abundance in Ramadan bazaars.

