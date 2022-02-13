UrduPoint.com

Over 1 M People Fully Vaccinated In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Over 1 m people fully vaccinated in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 1003850 people have been fully vaccinated in district Hyderabad till Saturday, Feb 12, the district health authorities told on Sunday.

According to official figures, 1364064 people have so far received the first dose while 1003850 people were fully vaccinated by receiving complete doses of the vaccine and 15730 people had received booster doses as per the advice of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The district focal person informed that as per the directions of the NCOC and the Sindh government, the fast paced inoculation process was in progress in the district and door to door campaign was underway to cover the vaccination target.

The number of active Covid cases have been recorded as 3371 in the district, of which 3349 patients are isolated at their homes while 22 are admitted in different hospitals of Karachi and Hyderabad, the daily situation report stated.

The district administration has taken measures to facilitate the public for getting Covid-19 vaccine and several centers were made operational in different areas of the district for carrying out the inoculation process.

The district administration has also appealed to the general public for immediately getting them vaccinated as it was the only way to curb spread of the current wave of the virus.

