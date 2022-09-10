UrduPoint.com

Over 1 Million Infected With Infectious Diseases In Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2022 | 02:30 AM

Over 1 million infected with infectious diseases in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :The provincial health department has said that over one million people have been infected with infectious diseases.

According to the statistics issued by Sindh Health Department, as many as 1,079,000 people were suffering from infectious diseases after heavy rains and subsequent floods wreaked havoc in the province.

During the past 24 hours, 12,819 cases of asthma and various chest diseases were reported across the province. Moreover, 14,339 cases of various skin diseases were recorded in the same period.

The officials recorded 15,844 cases of diarrhea, 2,310 cases of Malaria, 104 cases of dengue virus, four cases of snake-bite and 13 cases of dog-bite.

Meanwhile, 19,179 people reported with various eye diseases.

There were 23,237 cases of other illnesses, the health department added.

A day earlier, it was reported that flood-hit Sindh fears a viral disease outbreak as hundreds of Malaria cases reported in multiple districts in the last few days.

According to the Health Department of Sindh a 521 malaria patients were under treatment in Thatta while 93 are admitted in Hyderabad. Jamshoro has reported 102 cases of Malaria, Tando Allahyar 103, Matiari 4 and Dadu reported 91 cases of Malaria.

