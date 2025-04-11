Over 1 million youth registered on DYH during last 14 days: Rana Mashhood.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, announced that over 1,500 overseas representatives from 80 countries will attend the upcoming Overseas Convention scheduled for next week.

In a press conference held on Friday, Rana Mashood said over 1 million young people have registered on the Digital Youth Hub (DYH) in just 14 days while highlighting the platform's rapid growth and popularity among the youth. Additionally, 100,000 young individuals planning to go abroad and they will be provided interest-free loans of up to Rs. 1 million.

In June, one lakh laptops will be distributed on merit, and under the “Laptops for All” scheme, an additional 150,000 laptops will also be distributed.

Rana Mashhood said due to the current government's positive and wise policies, all economic indicators are moving in a favorable direction.

International institutions, including the IMF, are praising Pakistan, and the country is on a path to development and attempts by anti-Pakistan elements, funded from abroad, to destabilize the nation will fail. He added that the Pakistan Muslim League (N), under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif, is resolving the issues facing the country.

He also mentioned that during the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025, investors from around the world expressed a desire to invest in Pakistan.

He acknowledged the vital role of overseas Pakistanis in remittance contributions. He reiterated that more than 1,500 overseas representatives from 80 countries will attend the convention next week.

Rana Mashhood highlighted that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif launched the game-changing project “Digital Youth Hub” on March 23.

This unique program provides information and awareness to youth about job opportunities both locally and internationally, scholarships, IT, technology, and other sectors.

Within the last 14 days, over 1 million youth have registered on the platform and in the future, millions more are expected to register.

Young people can register through the PM Youth Programme website: www.pmyp.gov.pk.

He stated that the Digital Youth Hub currently lists over 150,000 job opportunities, and youth will be able to find jobs based on their skills, qualifications, and professional training.

Under the PM Youth Programme’s loan scheme, interest-free loans of up to Rs. 1 million will be given to 100,000 youth going abroad for work.

This initiative is a collaborative effort of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, and a consortium of banks.

It aims to ease the burden for those seeking foreign employment while boosting remittances to Pakistan.

He added that the Digital Youth Hub has reached 15 million youth via social media and is expected to reach 100 million soon.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is committed to providing all possible resources to support the youth and a National Youth Employment Policy will be announced soon.

He also said that in June, one lakh laptops will be given on merit under the PM Youth Programme, and another 150,000 laptops will be distributed under the “Laptops for All” scheme, supported by interest-free loans of Rs. 500,000 each.

Rana Mashhood further stated that the 2028 Olympics is a target, and a talent hunt scheme for 28 sports will begin soon.

A boxing talent hunt will launch next week, followed by a cricket hunt scheme after the PSL. He mentioned that the National Youth and Adolescent Policy is in its final phase and under this policy, youth will be divided into two categories to better cater to their needs.

The policy is being developed by incorporating feedback from one crore (10 million) youth, in collaboration with international partners.

It will also include out-of-school children, transgender individuals, and special-needs youth.

Finally, he noted that scholarships are being provided for education in 21 countries, and language courses are being introduced to overcome language barriers for those seeking to go abroad.