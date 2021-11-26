Over 1 mln Indian troops suppressing Kashmiris' legitimate voice: APHC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed deep concern over the deteriorating situation in the territory of In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that over one million occupation forces were suppressing the legitimate voice of the Kashmiris for their inalienable right to self-determination, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said that the Indian fascist regime must remind itself that any indigenous movement vehemently supported by the people had never failed in achieving its sacred mission of freedom.

Denouncing strongly the brute use of military force to kill civilians in custody and fake encounters by Indian troops, the spokesman lashed out Indian fascist regime for adopting the worst kind of state terrorism to create an atmosphere of terror among the freedom-loving people and its endeavors to implement its nefarious designs of imperialism.

Reiterating the strong pledge to take the ongoing resistance movement to its logical conclusion, the APHC spokesman said, the people of Kashmir have rendered innumerable sacrifices for the last 73 years and have faced bravely the Indian repressive measures and defeated Indian military arrogance.

Paying rich tributes to the martyrs of Hyderpora and Rambagh, who were killed in fake encounters, the spokesman thanked the freedom-loving people of Kashmir for observing shutdown and offering funeral prayers in absentia, the call for which was given by illegally detained APHC Chairman, Masarat Aalam Butt from infamous Tihar jail, Dehli.

Demanding an impartial probe into the heinous war crimes committed by Indian forces in Hyderpora and Rambagh, the spokesman urged the United Nations to fulfill its moral and legal obligations and stop genocide and human rights abuses in IIOJK perpetrated by the Indian forces and bring the culprits to justice as early as possible.

The spokesman said, it is mandatory for the United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions to which India is also a signatory.