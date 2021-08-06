UrduPoint.com

Over 1 Mln People Being Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Daily: Dr Faisal

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan Friday said the process of vaccination was in full swing as more than one million people were being vaccinated against COVID-19 every day.

Talking to media persons, he said it was a positive sign for controlling the virus in the country.

Dr Faisal was accompanied by Balochistan Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi who also highlighted the Federal government's support during anti-COVID and polio vaccinations in the province.

He said Pakistan was undergoing the fourth lethal wave of coronavirus as the current Indian delta variant spread faster than the previous ones.

He said the vaccinated persons data was being fed in the system in real time adding sometimes a manual list also was made to feed later.

He said the rate of complainants was very low as 99 percent people had received certificates of complete vaccination on time.

He said a complaint portal had also been set up where only a few thousand grievances had been received and most of them had been resolved timely.

He said measures had been taken for preventing coronavirus especially at border crossing areas.

Dr Faisal said the number of polio cases had been declining in the country and not a single case of polio had been reported in the last six months.

"We have to save future generations from this contagious disease and convince the people that polio drops are not harmful but beneficial for children's health." He said for quality medicines, effective legislation was being enacted for transparency in pricing adding a draft had been finalized and to be presented in the next few weeks.

He said Dr Rubaba being a medical professional was taking concrete steps for the betterment of health sector in the province.

The federal government would provide all possible assistance and support for improvement of the health sector in Balochistan, he concluded.

