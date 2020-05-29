Over 10, 000 'Profiteers' fined

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Secretary (CS), Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, on Friday received a report from all the Divisional Commissioners of the Sindh province about the profiteers during the month of Ramazan.

According to the report, over ten thousand profiteers were fined more than Rs.18.4 million in the holy month of Ramazan.

In a crackdown on profiteers in Karachi Division as many as 2211 profiteers were fined Rs10.145 million, in Hyderabad Division 3133 profiteers were fined over Rs.3.2 million, in Larkana Division 1282 profiteers were fined more than Rs.1.3 million, in Mirpurkhas Division 994 profiteerswere fined over Rs 0.8 million and in Shaheed Benazirabad Division 1252 profiteers were finedmore than Rs1 million.