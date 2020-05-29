UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 10, 000 'Profiteers' Fined

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 11:20 PM

Over 10, 000 'Profiteers' fined

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Secretary (CS), Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, on Friday received a report from all the Divisional Commissioners of the Sindh province about the profiteers during the month of Ramazan.

According to the report, over ten thousand profiteers were fined more than Rs.18.4 million in the holy month of Ramazan.

In a crackdown on profiteers in Karachi Division as many as 2211 profiteers were fined Rs10.145 million, in Hyderabad Division 3133 profiteers were fined over Rs.3.2 million, in Larkana Division 1282 profiteers were fined more than Rs.1.3 million, in Mirpurkhas Division 994 profiteerswere fined over Rs 0.8 million and in Shaheed Benazirabad Division 1252 profiteers were finedmore than Rs1 million.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Hyderabad Larkana All From Million

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima praises women&#039;s contribution t ..

1 hour ago

Plane crash report to be submitted before Parliame ..

58 seconds ago

Sotheby's New York spring sales set for London, wi ..

59 seconds ago

UK's Death Toll from COVID Rises by 324 Surpassing ..

1 minute ago

Russian Citizens Must Avoid Visiting Minneapolis A ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Stock Indices Close Down on Friday, But En ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.