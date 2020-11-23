Over 10 Civilians, Including Children, Injured as Indian Military Targets Wedding - ISPR

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Nearly a dozen civilians, including at least four children, were injured when Indian troops shelled a marriage ceremony along the line of control, the Pakistani military's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said.

"11 innocent civilians including 6 women & 4 children were injured today when Indian Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Khuiratta Sector along Line of Control (LOC) targeting civil population during a marriage ceremony in Jigjot village with rockets and heavy mortars," ISPR said in a Sunday statement.

ISPR stressed that such deliberate attacks on the civilian population are a violation of the 2003 ceasefire and reflect a "lack of morality, unprofessionalism and utter disregard of human rights.

Relations between India and Pakistan have seen an increase in tensions after the situation in Jammu and Kashmir deteriorated in August, 2019, when New Delhi decided to deprive the territory of limited autonomy and put it under direct Federal control. India and Pakistan have conflicting regional sovereignty claims and have fought three wars over the disputed territory, often accusing each other of provocations and ceasefire violations.