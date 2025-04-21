Open Menu

Over 10 Khawarij Terrorists Neutralized In Mianwali: Interior Minister Praises Punjab Police, CTD

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Over 10 Khawarij terrorists neutralized in Mianwali: Interior Minister praises Punjab Police, CTD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has lauded the Punjab Police and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) for their successful operation against Khawarij terrorists in the Makarwal area of Mianwali, terming it a "significant success" in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

In a statement issued from Islamabad, the interior minister paid glowing tribute to the brave personnel of Punjab Police and CTD who, in a high-stakes operation, eliminated more than ten Khawarij terrorists. He said the operation was not just a tactical success but a powerful message to all anti-state elements plotting against national peace and security.

"By sending more than 10 Khawarij terrorists to hell, Punjab Police and CTD have demonstrated exceptional resolve and professionalism," Naqvi remarked. He further stated that such victories were crucial for ensuring lasting peace in the country and safeguarding the lives of innocent citizens.

The interior minister praised the courage and dedication of the officers involved, emphasizing that their swift and decisive action had foiled the nefarious designs of the terrorists. “I take immense pride in the bravery shown by the officers in this operation. Their efforts are truly commendable,” he added.

Reiterating the government’s unwavering stance against terrorism, Mohsin Naqvi assured that all necessary resources would continue to be provided to law enforcement agencies to root out terrorism from its core.

"I extend heartfelt congratulations to the entire team of Punjab Police and CTD on this major achievement," he concluded.

Security in Mianwali and surrounding areas has been further enhanced following the operation. Officials confirmed that intelligence-based operations will continue to ensure the complete elimination of terrorist networks operating within the region.

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2025 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

2 hours ago
 Jahangir Khan Tareen labs at Khanewal public schoo ..

Jahangir Khan Tareen labs at Khanewal public school, college university

2 hours ago
 Fatima Sana named captain of ICC Women’s World C ..

Fatima Sana named captain of ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2025 team

2 hours ago
 Over 1, 300 cricketers register themselves for Can ..

Over 1, 300 cricketers register themselves for Canada T10 League

2 hours ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs8,100 per tola Pakistan

Gold prices increase by Rs8,100 per tola Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Salary-based tax evaders as Punjab govt likely to ..

Salary-based tax evaders as Punjab govt likely to introduce Finance (Amendment) ..

2 hours ago
Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab ..

Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab amid hot, dry weather

3 hours ago
 Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy

Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy

3 hours ago
 Controversy erupts as alleged private video of Tik ..

Controversy erupts as alleged private video of TikToker Sajal Malik leaks online

3 hours ago
 Islamic University female student shot dead in pri ..

Islamic University female student shot dead in private hostel in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champ ..

Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan