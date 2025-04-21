Over 10 Khawarij terrorists neutralized in Mianwali: Interior Minister praises Punjab Police, CTD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has lauded the Punjab Police and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) for their successful operation against Khawarij terrorists in the Makarwal area of Mianwali, terming it a "significant success" in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

In a statement issued from Islamabad, the interior minister paid glowing tribute to the brave personnel of Punjab Police and CTD who, in a high-stakes operation, eliminated more than ten Khawarij terrorists. He said the operation was not just a tactical success but a powerful message to all anti-state elements plotting against national peace and security.

"By sending more than 10 Khawarij terrorists to hell, Punjab Police and CTD have demonstrated exceptional resolve and professionalism," Naqvi remarked. He further stated that such victories were crucial for ensuring lasting peace in the country and safeguarding the lives of innocent citizens.

The interior minister praised the courage and dedication of the officers involved, emphasizing that their swift and decisive action had foiled the nefarious designs of the terrorists. “I take immense pride in the bravery shown by the officers in this operation. Their efforts are truly commendable,” he added.

Reiterating the government’s unwavering stance against terrorism, Mohsin Naqvi assured that all necessary resources would continue to be provided to law enforcement agencies to root out terrorism from its core.

"I extend heartfelt congratulations to the entire team of Punjab Police and CTD on this major achievement," he concluded.

Security in Mianwali and surrounding areas has been further enhanced following the operation. Officials confirmed that intelligence-based operations will continue to ensure the complete elimination of terrorist networks operating within the region.