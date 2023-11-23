Over 10 million children to be immunized during week long anti polio drive in Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Over 10 million children across the province will be immunized during 7-day anti-polio drive starting from Nov 27, for which 80,000 polio workers will perform their duties to accomplish the task.

A meeting of the Provincial Task Force on Polio Eradication chaired by Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Fakhre Alam was informed that thousands of polio workers in the 30 districts will be part of this vaccination drive.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Saleem Rajput, Additional IG Karachi Khadim Hussain Rind, Coordinator Emergency Operations Center Sindh Arshad Ali Sodhar, and other relevant officials of the National Emergency Operations Center. All district commissioners and deputy commissioners also participated in the meeting via video link.

The meeting discussed the overall status of the poliovirus and strategies for its containment.

Arshad Ali Sodhar, Coordinator of Emergency Operation Center Sindh, briefed the meeting, highlighting the report of two polio cases reported in Karachi, a concerning situation that necessitates an effective polio campaign in the city.

He further mentioned that the workforce training and security plans for the upcoming polio campaign have been finalized.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary Sindh, Dr. Muhammad Fakhre Alam, emphasized the need to launch the anti-polio campaign effectively in the current high-risk union councils to achieve the desired results.

He instructed all deputy commissioners to closely monitor the polio campaign and ensure that their respective officers submit daily reports.

The Chief Secretary also directed the Health Department to ensure that children are administered polio drops at all railway stations and bus terminals. He also instructed education department officials to ensure that polio drops were administered to children in both private and government schools during the campaign.

He also appreciated the cooperation of local government representatives during the polio campaign.

It’s worth noting that in the upcoming polio campaign starting on 27th November 2023, more than 10 million children will be administered polio drops, with over 80,000 polio workers and supervisors participating.